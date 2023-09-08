Longtime South Carolina GOP leader and political consultant passes away at 61

Most recently, Malyerck was involved in efforts to standardize the state flag of South Carolina.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A longtime South Carolina GOP leader and political consultant has passed away.

Scott Michael Malyerck, 61, passed away on August 8, 2023, according to a statement released from the family.

Malyerck served as the Executive Director of the South Carolina Republican Party from 2005 – 2007, as Deputy State Treasurer, and as the director of countless political campaigns. Malyerck also played an integral role in having our great State as the first in the South Primary.

Most recently, Malyerck was involved in efforts to standardize the state flag of South Carolina.

Malyerck was a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina and an avid Gamecock fan. He served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the South Carolina State Guard since 2006.