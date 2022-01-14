Council declares new Chairman and Vice Chairwoman in Lexington County

Scotty “Scott” R. Whetstone of Council District 1 and Beth A. Carrigg of Council District 7 were elected as the new Chairman and Vice Chairwoman of Lexington.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Council has appointed a new Chairman and Vice Chairwoman for the governing body.

According to a news release by Lexington County officials, the newly elected Chairman is Scotty “Scott” R. Whetstone of Council District 1, and Vice Chairwoman will be served by Beth Carrigg of Council District 7. The two were appointed at their meeting on January 11.

Whetstone has overseen the Pelion, Gaston, Swansea, and Sandy Run areas under his position as the council member in the District 1 seat, including parts of Edmund and Fairview.

The Lexington County news release mentions that Whetstone has been a member of the county council since 2016 and formerly served as Chairman in 2019 and 2020.

“I am honored to be able to serve again as Chairman with such a great group of leaders,” Whetstone said in the release. “I am looking forward to helping lead this county into the next era.”

Vice Chairwoman Carrigg has supervised the Seven Oaks area and parts of both Irmo and Lexington. She has been a member of Lexington County since 2019 and currently serves in her role as chairwoman of the Justice and Economic Committees as well as being a member of the Planning Committee.

Carrigg previously served as a Parliamentarian for the council as well as serving as Clerk of Court for Lexington County for 11 years.