Scouts rescue woman from underneath moving tractor

The woman was carrying a hose on her arm and the hose got caught underneath the tractor.

WAYMART, Pa. — A group of scouts likely saved a woman's life in Wayne County after she fell underneath a moving riding tractor.

Emily Calder, Hannah Smith, and Angelina Krug were riding on a golfing kart on Wednesday when they saw a maintenance worker who had become trapped under the tractor.

The woman was carrying a hose on her arm and the hose got caught.

"We just grabbed the mower and then we actually looked at the woman and her arm was caught underneath the mower and she was going down under it," Calder said.

To stop the riding tractor, the scouts had placed rocks underneath the wheels to hold the tractor in place.

"Us grabbing the mower stopped it from pulling her underneath and potentially killing her," Calder said.

"She was saying she heard a snap in her arm and her arm was really hurting and you could see the swelling right away," Smith said.

The woman also suffered a cut on her neck. The scouts put ice on her arm and called 911.

"I was just using my knowledge of emergency preparedness, first-aid, life-saving, all of those merit badges that we prepared for," Krug said.

"What they did to administer first-aid and minimize any injuries she may have had, it really made me pretty proud," Troop 1057 Scout Master Mark Kuloszewski said.

Calder, Smith, and Krug are female boy scouts who hope to become Eagle Scouts this Fall.