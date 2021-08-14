Scrapyard fire sends massive plume of smoke over Cayce, temporarily shuts down Charleston Highway

Fire officials said multiple cars were on fire at the location, leading to a response from three departments.

CAYCE, S.C. — A section of Charleston Highway was shut down, Saturday, as crews worked to bring a scrapyard fire under control in Lexington County.

Around 1 p.m., the Cayce Department of Public Safety reported that it was assisting Lexington County with a fire just outside the city limits at American Scrap Iron and Metal.

According to initial information from Lexington County, the incident was the result of multiple cars catching on fire.

As a result, police warned drivers to avoid the road - especially in the 2200 block of Charleston Highway which was closed so that a water supply hose can be stretched across.

News19's crews on the scene reported that the roadway was still blocked as of about 3:30 p.m. However, according to Lexington County Fire, the scene was almost clear and under control by about 4 p.m.