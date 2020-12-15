SC's Health and Human Services director resigns

Joshua Baker had been on the job for three years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday announced that after serving for over three years as Director of the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS), Joshua Baker has resigned from his position.

The resignation takes effect January 11, 2021.

The mission of SCDHHS is to manage the Medicaid Program in South Carolina, making sure the state is providing medical care for needy persons who have low income.

Although no specific reason for his decision was given, in his resignation letter Baker says, "With vaccine distribution in sight, the agency in the strongest financial position it has seen in over a decade and a half, and a natural pause in initiatives following the election but prior to the start of the next General Assembly, I believe now is an appropriate time to transition leadership at the agency."

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “Director Baker has served our state with distinction in several capacities for nearly a decade, and he will leave the Department of Health and Human Services better than it was when he arrived. Over the past three years, he has simultaneously prioritized the health of South Carolinians and the financial health of our state as a whole. His leadership and expertise have served our people well and will be missed.”

Baker cites some of the accomplishments the department has had over the past three years, including "fixed material weaknesses in our state’s Medicaid Eligibility and enrollment systems, implemented four major modules of the agency’s aging software infrastructure, maintained a strong financial position, and received federal approval for three waivers – two under the Healthy Connections Community Engagement Initiative and the Palmetto Coordinated System of Care – to improve the lives and health outcomes of South Carolinians.”