SC State University lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When classes start for SC State University students in August, traveling restrictions that were in place during the pandemic will be lifted.

"Any travel that we had was put on a restricted basis, and it required my signature," explained James E. Clark, SC State University's president.

Both domestic and international travel is now allowed again. However, students and staff planning to travel internationally must be fully vaccinated

"We're lifting those restrictions now to go back to a level of normalcy," said Clark. "Although there is some containment with international travel, it's not so much of us as it is a national constraint."

The University's president did not give a number on how many people traveled internationally. He did say the majority of his staff decided to stay local.

"For the most part, people did not travel," Clark said. "We've been able to keep a safe environment without being able to constrain things too much."