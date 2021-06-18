SC State University reflects on the importance of Juneteenth

South Carolina State University students and professors are reflecting on what it means to celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There will be many Juneteenth celebrations taking place throughout our state and the nation this weekend.

"My mom made it a point for us to know the history," said Aubrey Brown, SC State University Student. "In school, they weren't always teaching us about Juneteenth."

"It's an important acknowledgment of the contributions descendants of enslaved Africans," explained Dr. Alison McLetchie, SC State University assistant professor of sociology & anthropology.

"It gives me a time to relax and think about what had happened over the years and how far we have come," said William H. Whitaker Jr., SC State University's acting associate provost for academic affairs.

"People have been celebrating emancipation days for 30 plus years," explained Dr. Alison McLetchi. "This is the first federal holiday the United States acknowledges this type of day. I think that it brings the U.S. aligned with many countries around the world."

"I never thought we would be at a point where we were uninformed," said Brown. "However, the fact we can be informed, I hope people take advantage of it."

Brown is a rising junior at SC State. He says the day means freedom and education to his family.