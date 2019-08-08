SUMTER, S.C. — The search continues in Sumter for a missing 5-year-old girl in Sumter, nearly three days after a man said he killed her and left her in a dumpster.

Officers continue to look for the body of Nevaeh Adams. The girl has been missing since her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead inside an apartment Monday night.

Daunte Johnson, 28, is in custody for allegedly murdering Bradley. While in custody, he told officers that he had killed Adams and placed her body in a dumpster near their home. Johnson has a criminal history that dates back 10 years.

A preliminary investigation by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office determined Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found. Based on the information gathered, police think Adams was killed during the same time frame as her mother.

A joint effort including investigators from the Sumter Police, Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Richland County Sheriff's Department and SLED have searched the area around the Lantana Apartments in Sumter and in landfills in Richland and Sumter counties, looking for the little girl's body.

Sumter Police say that this case is their number one priority.

An autopsy on Bradley was being conducted in Charleston Thursday morning, results are scheduled to be released later in the afternoon.