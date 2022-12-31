Search continues for missing diver on Lake Murray

The diver has been missing since Wednesday, authorities said.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is continuing its search for a missing diver days after the person was reported missing on Lake Murray.

A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources said on Saturday that officers were out on the water searching by boat for a diver who went missing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, dive teams expect to be back out in the water on Sunday.

Authorities told News19 previously that the diver was first reported missing near the towers at the dam on Lake Murray around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Since then, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has also joined in assisting with the search as has Newberry County Rescue.

Searches on the water typically continue from sun-up to sun-down as long as weather permits.