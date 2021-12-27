“What's holding us together is faith. It’s God,” said Wallace's brother Cadre.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Monday resumed searching a Richland County lake for a kayaker who disappeared on Christmas Day.

Theron Wallace took his kayak out for an early morning paddle on Saturday, but never returned. His family said he loves nature and it's not unlike him to do something like that.

“He likes to be one with nature so he’ll go barefooted and sun gaze early in the morning," said Theron's brother Cadre. "So I'm like this is nothing, it's really nothing to be concerned about.”

The Wallace family is looking for answers during this time. They also want everyone to know the person behind the missing person photo.

“My brother is like my twin, he gives people energy in the room," said Cadre. "He’s very bright, he's a little introverted somewhat, but he brings out the most in people.”

He's also a psychology major at the University of South Carolina-Aiken who loves all things sports.

For the Wallace family, the past three days haven't been easy, but they said there's one thing holding them together.

“What's holding us together is faith. It’s God," said Wallace.

The family said they received a sign from god left on Theron's bed. A bible open-- with a single verse highlighted.

this is the updated photo. please share this instead of the other photo to help better identify my close brother. pic.twitter.com/I3COQOujuH — breli🧘🏾‍♂️ (@tywannacable) December 27, 2021

The verse reads, “He will deliver his soul from going into the pit and his life, so see the light.”

“It was very inspiring to read that and to see that,” said Wallace.

Wallace's family said he was wearing his life jacket and that his phone's location was last found in the Kelly Mill, St. George area.