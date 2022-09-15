3-day search for missing woman with Alzheimer's ends on positive note

At one point during the search, SLED was assisting by air as others authorities searched by vehicle and on foot near where she went missing in Chester County.

FORT LAWN, S.C. — The search for a missing 79-year-old woman who walked out of a care facility on Tuesday has come to a fortunate end.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office announced around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday that Judy Pate had been found "alive and responsive" off of Cemetery Road. Authorities said emergency medical personnel were still on the way to the location at the time of the post.

Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn on Tuesday. Authorities said she suffers from Alzheimer's.