Search crews with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) resumed the search Sunday for a possible drowning victim at Lake Murray.

Capt. Robert McCullough with SCDNR says crews resumed the search for the possible drowning victim Sunday morning. In addition to divers with SCDNR, McCullough says they are using new sonar equipment to aid in the search. They are searching in the area between Susie Ebert Island and the U.S. Coast Guard Station, according to McCullough.

McCullough says SCDNR was called to the scene of a possible drowning in Lake Murray Saturday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it responded to the call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. According to deputies, a witness said a man jumped into Lake Murray from a pontoon boat to cool off, but did not resurface.

Crews with RCSD's Marine Patrol, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and rescue workers were on the scene Saturday evening, searching an area about 500 yards off the Coast Guard station, deputies say.

Just a week earlier, a Lexington man drowned at Laker Murray on Father's Day while boating with his family. His body was recovered earlier this week.

Related Coverage: 47-year-old Lexington Man Identified as Lake Murray Drowning Victim

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.

© 2018 WLTX