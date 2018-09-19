Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A robbery outside of a Pitt Stop on Edmund Highway in Pelion caused a lockdown at a local school.

According to Lexington County Deputies, three individuals pulled up to a Pitt Stop in the 7900 block of Edmund Highway just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person went inside the store, while two others went around the back of the building.

The two reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint who had just left the store, then ran to the same vehicle and left.

Forts Pond Elementary in Pelion is located right across the street and was under lockdown as deputies searched for the suspects. The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes, according to school officials.

If you know anything about this robbery you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX