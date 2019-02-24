COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson police are investigating after an attempted kidnapping was reported on base Saturday.

While details are limited, police say the attempted child abduction happened near the intersection of Imboden and Commissary Way. The child, however, is safe with parents, police say.

Fort Jackson police say they are working with local police to identify the suspect, who was reportedly driving an orange sedan with dark tinted windows.

If you saw or have any information about the incident or recognize the car in question, police ask you to contact them at (803) 751-3113 (3114, 3116). Do not make any attempts to approach or question anyone on your own.

Police remind residents to be aware children's whereabouts at all times.