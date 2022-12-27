SC 91-year-old who went missing while checking broken pipe found dead

Authorities said he was found not far from his home.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities say a man who went missing on Christmas day after going outside to fix a broken pipe at his home has been found dead.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said 91-year-old Marvin Henley had gone outside his Hartview Circle home in Anderson on Sunday night to "check on something" but he never returned.

The department had been searching since he was first reported him missing but announced that he had been found dead near his home on Monday afternoon.

The coroner's office later confirmed that it appeared that he was working to fix a broken pipe on Christmas night. The sheriff's office said that no foul play is suspected and the death appears to be accidental.