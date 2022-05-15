Search underway for missing Richland County man with health conditions

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man not seen since Saturday.
According to the department, 63-year-old Edwin Lee left his home on Lost Tree Lane wearing camouflage and black jogging pants, a black pullover, and a hat. The road is off of North Brickyard Road not far from Sloan Road north of Columbia.
No details regarding his direction of travel or possible destination were released.
Investigators said Lee has medical conditions that require medication and supervision. Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact 911 immediately.