Search underway for missing Richland County man with health conditions

Authorities say Edwin Lee was last seen leaving his home on Lost Tree Lane.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man not seen since Saturday.

According to the department, 63-year-old Edwin Lee left his home on Lost Tree Lane wearing camouflage and black jogging pants, a black pullover, and a hat. The road is off of North Brickyard Road not far from Sloan Road north of Columbia.

No details regarding his direction of travel or possible destination were released.