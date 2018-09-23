Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) — While some of the details are not yet clear, S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials say it all started when an Orangeburg resident spotted his stolen car on Saturday. Despite a police chase and an exchange of gunfire, officials say two suspects got away and remain at large.

When an Orangeburg resident spotted his stolen car on Saturday, authorities say he immediately called Orangeburg police. According to SLED officials, the responding officer attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle when one or more of the occupants of the car fired several shots at the officer.

The officer pursued the vehicle to McLaine Street, where two of the occupants reportedly shot at the officer as they fled the car. The officer is said to have returned fire, although SLED officials say they don't believe anyone was struck or injured. A gun was found on the ground where the suspects fled, according to SLED.

Several other occupants, who remained in the vehicle when it stopped, were detained for questioning by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

While Orangeburg DPS has not responded to inquiries from News 19, a brief description of the suspects was released in campus alerts from S.C. State University.

Related: Multiple alerts sent for off-campus shooting near SC State

In those alters, one suspect was described as a black male, who stands 6-foot, 2 inches to 6-foot, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds and was wearing wearing all black. The second suspect was described simply as a "black male, shirtless."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2018 WLTX