Search underway for missing 3-year-old in Sumter County, deputies say

3-year-old Ruby Heider was last seen wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt and blue leggings with dinosaur pictures on them.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old girl who went missing from a state park in Sumter County.

Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Ruby Heider, who is missing from Poinsett State Park in Sumter County.

At approximately 7:30 pm, deputies say a family that was camping at Poinsett State Park called 911 for assistance after not being able to the 3-year-old.

Authorities say the child has brown eyes, blonde hair, stands approximately 3-feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt and blue leggings with dinosaur pictures on them.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3-year-old in Poinsett State Park Deputies from the Sumter County... Posted by Sumter County Sheriff's Office (Sumter, SC) on Friday, September 23, 2022

Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office along with Sumter Police, park rangers, the S.C. Department of Resources (DNR) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are actively searching the park and surrounding areas.

Anyone that has any information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: