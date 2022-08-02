x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray

Officials say a person jumped off a pontoon boat Sunday afternoon near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park and did not resurface.
Credit: WLTX

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County.

RELATED: Lake Murray towers up for maintenance in August

According to officials, a boater on a pontoon boat with friends jumped off the boat and did not resurface late Sunday afternoon, July 31, near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park.

SCDNR has been searching for the missing boater since Monday, with the SCDNR Dive Team on site Monday and today. SCDNR aviation is making routine flights as well, and SCDNR field officers are also involved in the search.

RELATED: Lake Murray 'diver dude' helps locals retrieve their treasures

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions