Florence, SC (WLTX) — An inmate serving time for kidnapping in Richland County walked off a Pee Dee corrections facility Sunday morning, according to officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDOC).

Laquan Patrick Hanley walked off from Palmer Pre- Release Center in Florence, SC, at approximately 4:29 a.m. Sunday morning, according to SCDOC.

SC Department of Corrections

Hanely is described as a 27-year-old black male with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair who stands 5'7" and weighs approximately 156 lbs. Officials say "Layquan" is tattooed on his right arm.

According to SCDOC records, Hanley was originally incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Facility in Richland County on 12/1/2016. Records also show he was transferred to Palmer Pre-Release Center on 9/17/2018 and was assigned to a labor work crew. His projected release date is listed at 04/1/2022.

Palmer Pre-Release Center is described as a minimum level security facility that "provides an environment conducive to rehabilitation through work programming, pre-release programming/training, and other relevant programs as a means of reintegrating the offender back into the community."

If you see Hanley or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call (877) 349-2130 (toll-free) or your local law enforcement agency. The fugitive apprehension unit can be reached at (803) 896-2258 or via e-mail at fugitive.info@doc.state.sc.us.

SC Dept. Corrections

