EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who went missing from an Orangeburg County assisted living facility Tuesday morning.

Curtis Johnson Wilson, 57, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pharis Care Facility in Eutawville, according to deputies. Wilson was said to be walking in the direction of the Hot Spot on Old Number Six Highway in eastern Eutawville.

Officials say Wilson is a black male who stands about 5’ 7” and weighs between 130- and 150 pounds. He is reportedly wearing a white shirt with green pants and no shoes.

Anyone who sees Wilson or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department at (803) 534-3550.

Curtis Johnson Wilson

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Dept.