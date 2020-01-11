'Just in disbelief': Friends, strangers join forces to help find missing man

26-year-old Tucker Roundtree Morris was last seen October 26 by coworkers at his workplace, SC Pet Food Solutions, in Ward, SC.

26-year-old Tucker Roundtree Morris was last seen by coworkers at his workplace, SC Pet Food Solutions, in Ward, South Carolina.

Friends spoke with News 19 about their search efforts and how strangers are coming together to bring Morris home safe.

"Tucker and I see each other just about every day," said Cooper Ress. "Monday afternoon we heard the news and were just in disbelief. It's so unlike him."

After hearing about Morris's disappearance, friends and co-workers sprang into action.

"We're like a family," said Ress. "That's really what this feels like is we're looking for a family member who we love and are very concerned about."

Morris, who lives in Lexington, frequents the town's Paw Park off Hendrix Street.

That's where he met Ress and Sheila Ernest who are helping law enforcement in the search.

"In just our little dog park group, we have people who are environmental engineers who have that background, I'm a graphic designer so I was able to do some flyers," said Ernest. "All of us here just love him so much that we're so willing to do everything it takes to bring him home safe."

With the help of strangers, flyers are being placed across the Midlands.

Friends also created a website and a Facebook page to help find Morris. Flyers can be downloaded from a link at the bottom of the webpage.

Although many flyers have gone out, Ress says they need more assistance.

"What we'd really like help with right now is posting flyers, probably within a 50-mile radius of work," he said.

Authorities say Morris may be driving his white 2012 Honda CRV with the South Carolina tag QIE-397.

There's a University of Maryland plate on the front, and damage to the front right of the vehicle.

"Everyone keep us in your prayers and keep Tucker in your prayers," said Ernest. "We want to bring him home safe."