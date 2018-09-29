Spartanburg, SC (WLTX) - Spartanburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 81-year-old man.

Leroy "David" Dunbar, III, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday at his Royal Oak Drive residence in Spartanburg. On Saturday, SLED issued an engendered person advisory for the missing man.

Dunbar is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 189 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was ast seen wearing a red, white, and blue button-up short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

SLED also provided the following car information for Dunbar: a black 2010 Toyota Camry with SC tag #GCC929. However, officials are unsure of which direction he may be traveling.

Sample photo of vehicle.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

© 2018 WLTX