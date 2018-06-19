The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing, endangered couple last seen in Richland County Monday night.

Geraldine Tucker, 80, and Charles Tucker, 84, left their home in Chester County for an appointment in Richland County on Monday, June 18, but never returned home, according to authorities. They were last seen at the Shell gas station off Bluff Road around 10:15 p.m.

Geraldine Tucker is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Charles Tucker is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Mr. Tucker also has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Charles.”

Officials say they both are in need of medication that they do not have.

Their car is described as a 2010 Lincoln MKZ with S.C. Troopers Association tag RS263.

Anyone who sees the couple or their car is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

