ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. 

Jacob Austin Marion stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to police. 

Jacob Austin Marion
Jacob Austin Marion
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

If you see Marion or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Detective Danny Brightwell at (803) 533-4106 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

Post by ODPSTIPS.