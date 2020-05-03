ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Jacob Austin Marion stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to police.

Jacob Austin Marion

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

If you see Marion or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Detective Danny Brightwell at (803) 533-4106 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

