Search underway for missing South Carolina 12-year-old

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A search is on for a missing 12-year-old out of Aiken County.

Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office say they were called to Joyner Pond Road Monday around 12:37 p.m. about a missing child.

12 year-old Darrell McKelvin was last seen by his family around 11 a.m. when he left home going to another family member's house.

McKelvin, who has brown eyes and black hair with short twists, stands 4-feet, 7-inches tall and weigh around 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a light blue green shirt.

Deputies say they are currently searching for McKelvin near his home.