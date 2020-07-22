Search underway for missing swimmer in Congaree River

Authorities say a swimmer in the Congaree River never resurfaced.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing swimmer.

Sgt. Antley with the department said that they received a call about a swimmer missing around 5:47p.m. and had a boat in the water 12 minutes later.

The 17-year-old male swimmer was with family swimming near the locks, which are between the Blossom Street bridge and the Cayce Boat Landing.

Family members told police that he was swimming and went into distress and never resurfaced.

Currenlty both Cayce DPS and Columbia Fire Deparment are on the scene. South Carolina Department of Natural Resourse is on its way.

***Crews are on scene of a missing swimmer***



Fire Crews are searching for a missing swimmer on the Congaree River. We were advised that the individual was swimming and never resurfaced.#CayceDPS pic.twitter.com/Jw7mJF3HS0 — Cayce Department of Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) July 22, 2020