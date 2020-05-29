NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — North Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Bahja Sparks is described as a 24-year-old black female with brown eyes and blonde, burgundy, and black braids, who stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Police say Sparks was last seen at her residence by her mother around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The following morning her mother noticed her daughter was not home. Sparks had a packed suitcase that was still in the room, but her purse and phone were gone.

Police say Sparks has mental health-related issues.

If you see Sparks or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sgt. Glenn at 843-740-5894.