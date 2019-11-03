Eastover, SC (WLTX) -- An active search for a person who fired a gun at law enforcement is underway in the town of Eastover.

Sunday at around 9:15 p.m., investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department say a deputy initiated a traffic stop involving a motorcyclist at Solomon and Joyner Street in Eastover.

That's when deputies say the suspect on the motorcycle shot his firearm in the direction of the deputy and fled into a wooded area nearby.

The deputy was not harmed.

As of 12:30 a.m. Monday, multiple law enforcement vehicles are still searching Eastover for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News19 both on-air and online for the latest updates.