Search underway for naked inmate near Orangeburg after hospital escape, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon, who is believed to be naked.

Deputies say Austin Craig Nettles is stands 5'11" inches tall and has long, brown hair.

“Right now we believe he has no clothes on, so he shouldn’t be hard to spot,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Major Rene Williams said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they are searching an area along St. Matthews Road from Fire Tower Road to State A&M Road. “We think we have him contained in a wooded area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Residents along Fire Tower Road are asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for Nettles.

If you see Nettles, you are asked to call 911.