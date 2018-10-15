Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) — The Winnsboro Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect shown in the surveillance photos was involved in a bank robbery at First Citizens Bank in Winnsboro on Friday, October 12.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the robbery, police ask you to contact Lieutenant. Mike Carrell at (803)-635-4511 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2018 WLTX