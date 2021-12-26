Search underway for missing kayaker on Richland County lake

Authorities have found the kayak and paddle but not the 20-year-old man who went out onto Lake Carolina on Christmas morning.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Divers and boat patrols with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are on their second day searching for a missing kayaker reported missing on Christmas morning.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, crews are looking for a 20-year-old man who went for a paddle on Lake Carolina in the early morning hours of Saturday. Authorities said he left his parents' home on the lake but never returned.