Search underway for missing man in Columbia last seen in early May

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man not seen since early May.

The department said in an announcement on Thursday that 36-year-old Tyrobia Green had been discharged from a hospital on May 2. Family members told police he hasn't been seen since.

The case is now being handled by the Columbia Police Department Special Victims Unit as they work to find Green.

Relatives told police that they are concerned that he may not have important medications.