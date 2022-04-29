Search underway for missing teen in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A local mother is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen in several days.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirms that 14-year-old Sha'Niya Ford was entered into their system as a possible runaway juvenile on April 25.
Family tells News19 that she was last seen in the area of Lakewood Village Apartments at 240 Jamil Road, a Columbia address near the Lexington County border with Richland County.
Anyone with information on her location should contact the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at 803-785-8230.