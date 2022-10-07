x
West Columbia investigators: Have you seen Debi Samayoa? Teen missing since Thursday

Authorities said the teen reportedly ran away. Now they're searching for him and asking anyone with information to call them.
Credit: West Columbia Police
Debi Alparo Samayoa

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teen who went missing on Thursday.

The department said that 17-year-old Debi Alparo Samoyoa was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and red shoes. Authorities haven't said specifically where in the town Samayoa was seen or when he went missing.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or otherwise knows his location is urged to contact West Columbia Detective T. Todd at 803-939-3179 or ttodd@westcolumbiasc.gov.

Tipsters can also submit information to Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Those with information can also submit details to the Crime Stoppers website.

