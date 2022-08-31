x
Search underway for missing teen with medical conditions, Richland County deputies say

Taggett, who stands 6'1" and weighs around 140 pounds, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Reebok hooded sweatshirt, according to deputies.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen with medical conditions.

Deputies say 17-year-old Austin Taggett was last seen in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have seen Austin Taggett or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

