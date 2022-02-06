Search underway for missing Richland County teen not seen in over a week

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding 16-year-old Morgan Geiger, who disappeared on Jan. 29.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — It's been days since anyone has seen or heard from Morgan Geiger. Now, the Richland County Sheriff's Department is hoping someone out there may have answers.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of Weston Road at a home there. Geiger was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt. She also has a red weave in her hair.

No details were released regarding the circumstances of Geiger's disappearance and the department makes no mention of whether the teen left on her own or not.