Teen missing for weeks from Swansea home, police say

Anyone with information on the location of Carl Tramaine Hall Jr. is urged to call police.

SWANSEA, S.C. — Swansea is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen in roughly a month.

The department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Carl Tramaine Hall Jr., who turns 17 on Saturday. Hall was last seen on Feb. 16 around 9:30 p.m. According to Swansea Police, Hall, who lives on Hass Lucas Road, never returned home from Swansea High School. Police said he has other family members in the area as well.

His stepmother told police that she dropped him off in the area of Sharps Hill Road in Gaston. At the time he was wearing a Houston Rocket Basketball jersey over a white tee shirt. Police said he is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He's classified in national records as having possibly run away.