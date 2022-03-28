Search underway for missing, endangered woman from Aiken County

Melissa McNally Keenan was last seen walking into the woods near John Scott Road, where she has been living since January, on March 25, 2022.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who they say is considered endangered.

Deputies say Melissa McNally Keenan was last seen walking into the woods near John Scott Road, where she has been living since January, on March 25, 2022.

The 54-year-old is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing black sweat pants, dark gray hoodie and black shoes.

Deputies say Keenan has mental health issues and is considered endangered.