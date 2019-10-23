WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A second arrest has been made in the murder of a South Carolina mail carrier, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 27, of Andrews, SC, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, according to deputies. The investigation is ongoing, they say.

Jerome Terrell Davis

Williamsburg County Detention Center

The arrest comes nearly a month after 64-year-old Irene Pressley was shot and killed on her delivery route on September 23. Pressley was on her route at the time and was found in her truck.

RELATED: South Carolina mail carrier shot to death on delivery route

Irene Pressley

Provided

RELATED: Help needed in case of SC mail carrier killed on delivery route

One person was already in custody, charged in Pressley's death. 22-year-old Trevor Seward was taken into custody on September 28.

RELATED: Suspect arrested, charged with murder of South Carolina mail carrier

Trevor Seward

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Department

Officers say a fingerprint found on a package recovered from the crime scene helped them connect the suspect to the killing. Officers also say he was seen shortly before the incident holding what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle. The sheriff's office says multiple .223 shell casings were found near the scene.

A special task force was formed of more than 70 law enforcement agents who worked to break the case. A motive in the killing has not been released.

Pressley had worked for the post office for 22 years.

Deputies continue to ask anyone with information about the shooting death of Irene Pressley to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office at 843-355-6381. You do not have to disclose your identity to leave information.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?