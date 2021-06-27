x
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 11-year-old in Batesburg-Leesville

“We’re still hard at work on this case,” said Lexington county sheriff Jay Koon.
Tashya Jay

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Another arrest has been made in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in Batesburg-Leesville.

The shooting, which happened earlier this month, killed Tasha Jay, 11 while she played with a friend in her room.   Her friend was injured in the shooting. 

DeCarlos Terrell Chatman, 36, is charged with unlawfully possessing a handgun because he has been convicted of a crime of violence, according to an arrest warrant. Chatman, a Batesburg-Leesville resident, turned himself in Saturday.

 “Chatman fired multiple shots from a semiautomatic handgun while he was at the Madera Road scene near Batesburg-Leesville the night of June 9,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Multiple witnesses have confirmed this to us.”

Chatman’s shots happened before an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties, according to Koon.

 “We’re still hard at work on this case,” Koon said. “We said from the start that information from the community would be helpful to us and that’s what turned our attention to Chatman.”

 If you have information about these events you can call in the information anonymously on the Crimestoppers app or by calling 888-274-6372