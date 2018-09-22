Bamberg, SC (WLTX) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck in South Carolina Saturday morning — the second quake to hit the state this month.

The US Geological Survey recorded the small earthquake around 3:47 a.m. Saturday in Bamberg, South Carolina, which is about 50 miles south of Columbia.

The quake's rupture began at about 3.8 miles under the surface.

Last week, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck as South Carolina residents prepared for Hurricane Florence. That earthquake was located in McCormick, which lies close to the Georgia-South Carolina border.

South Carolina experiences several minor earthquakes throughout the year, since a fault line runs through the state. According to USGS, the largest earthquake — magnitude 5.1 — in the area occurred in 1916.

