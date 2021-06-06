x
Local News

Second South Carolina inmate seeking to block electrocution

Attorneys want to combine both federal requests to block the execution due to lack of lethal injection drugs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A second inmate scheduled to die later this month under South Carolina’s recently reworked capital punishment law has requested permission to take part in another inmate’s federal request to block his electrocution.

 Attorneys for Freddie Owens say in court papers that combining the cases would save the courts time and money. 

Owens' attorneys want permission to intervene in a request by Brad Sigmon.

Sigmon’s lawyers want halt his upcoming execution in the electric chair, arguing that the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure the drugs needed to carry out lethal injection, South Carolina’s default method. 

A hearing in the federal case is set for Wednesday.