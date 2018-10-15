Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — The Second Sunday Stroll introduced many Columbia residents to a hidden small town in the city.

Cottontown, located on Main Street in Columbia, was one of the first suburban communities to exist in Columbia.

On Sunday, Midlands residents got a chance to tour the town.

"I love learning about history and the explorers who had a big part in history." said Rylan Plemons, one of the participants in the tour.

The tour went through several key landmarks in the town, including the house of Lester Bates, who served as City of Columbia Mayor from 1958-1970.

"It was a time of integration and the Vietnam war and they were many changes going on and he headed the government that allowed the government to adapt," says John Hopkins, who served as the Guide for the tour. "the house is significant because he actually lived there.”

Hopkins feels the history of Columbia is seen throughout the town.

" Buildings are a reflection of people," he says. "When you see a neighborhood like this with the stability and the houses you begin to understand the neighborhood concept and no matter what changes they had to make it stays within the confides of keeping something out of the old house.”

Sunday's stroll was put on by Historic Columbia.

