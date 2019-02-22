COLUMBIA, S.C. — One suspect has been arrested, and another is at large in an ATM theft case in Columbia.

Columbia police say two men broke into the Family Dollar at 7416 Garners Ferry Road on January 15, stole an ATM, then fled the scene. They reportedly used a truck to ram into the store's front wall.

Mario Jackson, 44, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, safe cracking, grand larceny and malicious injury to property. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond.

Columbia Police Department

Police are still looking for 55-year-old Leroy Chambers. The alleged accomplice has outstanding warrants for burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

This theft may be linked to similar cases in Columbia and Richland County, according to a report.