ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies say they're increasing security at schools due to a possible threat.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell posted on social media accounts Thursday that they've received information that's led them to make a change, but didn't go into specifics.

"But we have increased our presence after receiving information of a possible threat," he said. "We take each threat seriously, no matter the level of how genuine or valid it is."

Ravenell wants parents to known they are aware of what's been posted out there on social media.

Ravenell says law enforcement is normally stationed at schools, but they are adding to those patrols for now.