ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Security has been increased at two Orangeburg School District 5 schools due to an anonymous social media threat. But the schools say right now, there have been no security problems on campus.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell posted on social media accounts Thursday that they've received information that's led them to make a change, but didn't go into specifics.

"But we have increased our presence after receiving information of a possible threat," he said. "We take each threat seriously, no matter the level of how genuine or valid it is."

"Orangeburg School District Five clarified that the security will be at Clark Middle School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

"This morning, the district became aware of anonymous threats being made on social media that referenced two of our schools: Clark Middle School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. This information was communicated with law enforcement and as a precaution, additional law enforcement resources have been provided at these schools;.

"In spite of rumors to the contrary, there have been no security incidents at any of the district’s schools.

"As part of the district’s regular security procedures, all of the district’s schools are staffed with certified School Resource Officers or uniformed security personnel. In addition, all of the district’s schools are locked and secured during the school day and visitors must be identified prior to being admitted.

"The district takes all security threats seriously and coordinates with law enforcement whenever security concerns arise."

Ravenell says law enforcement is normally stationed at schools, but they are adding to those patrols for now.