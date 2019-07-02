CAYCE, S.C. — If you're seeing some hazy conditions in the area, don't be alarmed!

Multiple controlled burns are currently taking place in South Carolina, and that's what's to blame for the smoke you see in the central Midlands.

The National Weather Service tweeted out a satellite image showing smoke drifting up from an area in Aiken County. A strong southwesterly low level wind is taking the smoke from over there and helping it reach all this way.

Then in Columbia, the fire department says Fort Jackson is doing a multi-acre controlled burn. So you may see smoke in downtown Columbia as a result, according to a tweet by the department.

Cayce Public Safety also say a controlled burn is taking place. According to a tweet, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a controlled burn to help reduce the outbreak of wild fires in the future.