LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — You may see or smell some smoke in Lexington County Tuesday thanks to a 50-acre controlled burn.

County officials say SCE&G is conducting a hazard reduction burn on Wessinger Island in Lake Murray, which may cause smoke to linger in the area for an extended period of time.

So, if you see or smell smoke in Lexington County, this burn may be the answer. However, officials encourage resident to always call 911 for emergencies.