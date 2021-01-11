x
Segra Park reopens to public during weekdays

Aside from from holidays, Segra Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Segra Park in Columbia reopened to the public as a public park on Monday and will remain open during business hours on weekdays.

Aside from from holidays, Segra Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for folks to enjoy a lunch break outside or get steps in on the BlueCross BlueShield Fitness Path, where each lap around the 360 degree concourse equates to 1/3 of a mile. 

The Mason Jar Team Store will also be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays during the month of November.  

The BCBS Live Fearless Fitness Path is Open!

Segra Park will be closed to the public for Thanksgiving starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 24 until the morning of Monday, November 29. It will also be closed Thursday, December 23 until the morning of Monday, January 3 for the holidays. 

For more information about upcoming concerts and other events around Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com

