Segra Park reopens to public during weekdays

𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣, 𝙬𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙣! Starting today, Segra Park will reopen to the public 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday. Enjoy your lunch break outside or get your steps in and take a lap around the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Live Fearless Fitness Path! One lap = 1/3 of a mile. The Mason Jar Team Store will also be open during this time. Store hours will be 10am to 5pm Monday through Thursday, and 10am to 3:30pm on Fridays. Segra Park be will closed to the public for Thanksgiving starting at noon on Wednesday, November 24 until the morning of Monday, November 29. It will close again Thursday December 23 until the morning of Monday, January 3 for the holidays.